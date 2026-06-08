Visakhapatnam: At least eight workers of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) were killed and six others injured here Monday after molten iron spilt on them, officials said.

Police said some of the injured workers suffered grievously.

“Eight workers were killed, and six others were injured, some of them grievously,” an official told PTI.

We are undertaking rescue operations, said an official earlier.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep anguish over the deaths. He directed that all departments should work in coordination to extend help, according to a press release from CM’s office.

According to police, molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane.

Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.