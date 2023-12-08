Bhubaneswar: Perturbed at the pollution in Daya river on the City outskirts, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian Thursday directed the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Urban Development department and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take immediate action to make the river pollution free. Chairing a high-level meeting, Pandian directed the BMC authorities to make it mandatory for all institutions to connect wastewater to sewerage lines. It was also decided in the meeting to construct a treatment plant with advanced technology by Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) at the confluence of Daya river and Gangua nullah to purify the river water.

Besides, he also stressed on creating awareness about connecting all the houses in BMC area with the sewerage line. The 5T Chairman also directed the WATCO to expedite the sewerage works in the stipulated time and take steps to connect all the areas in the Capital city including slum areas to connect with the sewerage line. Idco, SPCB and BMC have been directed to ensure proper treatment of waste and water being released from various industries in the City. It was decided that WATCO and SPCB would conduct a technical inspection of sewerage water before it comes to the treatment plant. Pandian directed the BMC authorities to keep a close watch on the waste-generating industries and other establishments in the BMC area to keep the water of Daya clean. The Daya Task Force headed by BDA Vice-Chairman Balwant Singh has taken steps in coordination with various agencies to clean the river. Singh made a presentation in this regard in the meeting.