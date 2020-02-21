Boys having girlfriends is pretty common. However, an American businessman appears to be having some tough luck there. This person has launched a dating website to find one and has announced a cash reward of 25 thousand dollars (about 18 lakh rupees) for someone who can find him one.

This businessman named Jeff Gebhart from Kansas City is tired of traditional dating and has also lost interest in online dating as well. Jeff is looking for a girl who he can fall in love with. That’s why Jeff has now started a campaign by offering prize money with his website.

The site has everything you need to know about Jeff including a two-minute video detailing what he’s looking for, his hobbies and even reviews from his friends and family.

Jeff says, he is looking for a girl who is fun, easy to spend time with, someone confident, driven, shares the same interests as him and has a zest for life.

Although it is not yet known how long this campaign will run to find him a girlfriend, the criteria make it tough for someone to get selected.

Gebhart has been planning for this several months now. The entrepreneur has gone as far as creating a dating website to show everyone he’s serious.

There is also an option at the bottom of the website for those who know someone who could be a good match for Jeff. All they have to do is fill the name, email, friend’s name and explain why they think their friend would be a good match for Jeff.