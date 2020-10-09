Acidity is a common problem nowadays. There can be many reasons like – eating spicy food. Such people are more likely to have acidity problems, who eat spicy food in large quantities. Apart from this, irregular meals can also cause acidity problems. Since in today’s busy lifestyle, people get so busy with their work that they forget to have their food, in such a situation, there are many stomach problems, including acidity i.e. stomach irritation, pain and cramps. In this article let us tell you some home remedies to get rid of this problem in quick time.

Milk

Milk has many benefits. Not only nutrients are obtained, it also gives relief from many types of problems. For example, if you have acidity, drink a glass of cold milk, without adding sugar to it. This will give you immediate relief.

Jaggery

Jaggery is very beneficial in acidity problems. Whenever you feel a burning sensation in your stomach, eat a little jaggery and drink a glass of fresh water. This will cool your stomach immediately, which will solve the acidity problem.

Cumin and celery

While cumin and celery have many benefits, they also provide great relief in the problem of acidity. Whenever you have acidity, take half a teaspoon of cumin and celery and roast it in a pan and when they get cold, then eat it with sugar. This will give you relief from acidity.

Amla

Amla is called a mine of health benefits. If you ever have acidity, you can take amla with black salt. This will give you relief from the problem of stomach irritation within a few minutes.