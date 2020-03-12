There are certain food items that work like magic for your weight loss plan. Foods mostly filled with fiber and protein help keep you fuller and have a low energy density so you can eat a decent-sized portion without overdoing it on calories.

Eggs

Eggs are incredibly nutrient-dense and filling, mainly because of their high protein content. It’s the protein that makes them an important ingredient for weight loss. Eggs rank high on the Satiety Index scale, which means they may help you feel fuller for longer. It can help in regulating hunger and appetite hormones, helping fend off your hunger until lunchtime.

Avocados

Avocados are a great source of several vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber. 3.5 ounces (100 grams), or about half an avocado, contain around 160 calories. People who eat avocados tend to have lower BMI, body weight and waist circumference than people who skip this green vegetable. As avocados are higher in calories than other fruits it may help you slim down.

Yogurt

Adding yogurt to your diet may help your body to speed up weight loss, and trim your tummy. Yogurt is protein-packed and full of probiotics, which are good for gut health and may help in your weight loss ambition. It also keeps your gut bacteria happy, which can be good for your metabolism.

Beans

All beans are high in fiber which helps you feel fuller longer, thus controlling hunger. Eating beans and legumes has also been linked with various other health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, reducing cholesterol and reducing risk of cardiovascular disease.

Salmon

Salmon definitely deserves a place on your weight-loss menu. It won’t help you lose weight unless it’s just one part of a reduced-calorie diet supported by regular exercise. It contains omega-3 fatty acids. A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids makes people feel more satisfied.