These days, it’s impossible to predict what will go viral on social media. Sometimes a quirky dance, an extraordinary talent, or a creative innovation suddenly captures everyone’s attention. Now, one such video has become the latest topic of discussion online.

A social media user named @ChandanVer25374 shared a video showcasing an ingenious jugaad that has left people both amazed and amused. Within hours of being uploaded, the video received thousands of views and continues to be shared widely. Many users are calling it a brilliant example of Indian-style innovation.

The video starts with a man attaching a small box to his belt. After putting on the belt, he secures the box on one side and cleverly uses it to store his mobile phone, meaning the phone is no longer in his pocket but safely tucked inside a box hanging from his waist. The trick is so simple yet creative that everyone who saw it commented, “This is true indigenous technology.”

India Day by day ☠️☠️ Jugaad Day by day 😂😂😂 America क्या कहता था…🤣🤣 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n8fSO3sDMu — Chandan Verma (@ChandanVer25374) October 30, 2025

As the video went viral, the comments section was flooded with humorous reactions. One person wrote, “America may lead in technology, but Indians are number one in jugaad.” Another quipped, “Now even belts have become multifunctional.” Some users called it a “smart belt holder,” while others described it as “a new chapter of Indian innovation.”

Many viewers noted that this jugaad perfectly reflects everyday creativity in small towns and villages, where necessity drives innovation. The idea is so amusing yet practical that it has everyone laughing and applauding the man’s clever thinking.