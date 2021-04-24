The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has knocked India off its feet.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to social media to issue distress calls

Amidst this tension, a viral video on Twitter has taken the internet by storm. In the video, a COVID-19 patient on ventilator appears to be rubbing tobacco (khaini) in his hands. The patient appears to be critical and under oxygen support.

The patient can be seen rubbing tobacco in his hands with a background song ‘chhodenge na saath tera saathi marte dum tak’.

The video has been shared on social media by IPS Rupin Sharma.

While sharing, he wrote, “The other essential chhodenge na saath tera saathi marte dum tak

#Zarda #Tambakoo Liquor still tops….”

The video went viral as soon as Sharma shared it. The comments section was soon filled with hilarious memes and jokes.