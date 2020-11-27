Mumbai: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video that captures her attempting flying kicks and, going by the clip, Disha has aced it, too.

The actress posted the video on Instagram where she is seen pulling off consecutive flying kicks. For the caption, she chose a girl and a sloth emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.