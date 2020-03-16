While the entire world seems to have self-quarantined itself to combat the deadly coronavirus disease that is rapidly spreading its wings across the globe, some social media influencers are trying to cash in on the pandemic to be in the limelight.

A video shared on social media platform Twitter features a woman licking the seat cover of what is believed to be an aeroplane toilet.

“WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YALL,” tweeted @QTweetsMKE while sharing the video.

WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YALL pic.twitter.com/YiMepf3wXn — 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙋. 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙣 🥓 (@QTweetsMKE) March 15, 2020

The death toll due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China has risen to 3,213, authorities said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases in the Asian country has surged to 80,860.

Chinese health authorities reported 16 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 14 deaths on the Chinese mainland Sunday.

All of the deaths were reported in Hubei Province, according to the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, 41 new suspected cases were reported, said the commission.

Sunday, 838 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 194 to 3,032.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland reached 80,860 until midnight, including 9,898 patients who were still being treated, 67,749 patients who were discharged after recovery, and 3,213 people who lost their lives due to the disease.

The commission said that 134 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

The commission added that 9,582 close contacts were still under medical observation. Sunday, 1,316 people were discharged from medical observation.

PNN/Agencies