India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026. While the players on the field were strategising against each other, there were some people in the stands who were spreading a message of humanity. In a video going viral on social media, when the Indian national anthem was sung before the match, not only Indians but also Pakistani fans stood up and sang the Indian national anthem, showing respect.

On Sunday, India batted first and posted a total of 175 runs. In response, Pakistan collapsed for just 114 runs in the chase, after which India won the match by 61 runs. The Indian team, continuing its tradition, once again defeated Pakistan and qualified for the Super 8.

The video, shared by an Instagram account named arshadmuhammadhanif, has already been viewed by millions of people, and many have also liked it. Social media users are reacting to the video in a variety of ways. One user wrote, “Borders are different, but we are all one.” Another wrote, “Lots of love to these people.” Another added, “Thank you for this love and respect.”