In Punjab, a man unintentionally became an internet sensation after his interview with a journalist went viral.

The video is from last year’s interview conducted after floods hit parts of Punjab.

Asked about the situation on the ground, the man responded in broken but wildly confident English, delivering a line so oddly phrased that it stole the spotlight from the grim flood coverage. The moment offered rare comic relief, showing how humour can surface even in the toughest times.

In flood-affected Punjab, a local man wearing a Swiggy T-shirt gave an interview that quickly became a viral sensation. When asked by a journalist about the situation, his reply in broken yet funny English left everyone both surprised and entertained. The light-hearted moment… pic.twitter.com/rCIKCV8WO5 — The Sentinel (@Sentinel_Assam) September 5, 2025

One user wrote, “You have been underestimating the intercourse? No. Tell me a better line than that here & I’ll delete this damn app.”

Another took a harsher tone, mocking his language skills and further linking to an immigrant from neighbor county.

Others simply wanted clarity. “Please give a transliteration of this conversation.”

However, another user struck a more empathetic note, commenting that people should not judge anyone based on their English-speaking skills. The user emphasized that fluency in English does not define intelligence, character or competence, and urged others on social media to show sensitivity rather than ridicule.