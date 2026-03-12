Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has carried out a reshuffle at the IAS level, appointing five officers of the 2022 batch as sub-collectors. A notification in this regard was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Senior administrator Manish Agarwal has been given additional charge as Registrar of the Cooperative Societies.

In another change, Prathamesh Arvind has been appointed as the Collector of Malkangiri. Smruti Ranjan Pradhan has been named Managing Director of the Odisha Small Industries Corporation.

Siddhartha Das has been appointed Director of Fisheries, while Madhusmita Sahoo has been posted as Director, Teachers’ Education & State Council of Education Research and Training (TE & SCERT), Odisha.

Upama Kalo has been given additional charge as RDC of Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, Somesh Upadhyay has been appointed Director of Handlooms and Textiles, and Lily Kumari Kullu has been posted as Additional Secretary in the Public Enterprises Department.