Bhubaneswar: An employee of the Odisha Education Department was arrested Thursday for allegedly misappropriating government funds, officials said.

Discrepancies were detected in salary disbursement records between December 31, 2018, and October 16, 2021, during the course of the investigation, they said.

The accused, who was posted in the accounts section of the District Education Officer (DEO), Cuttack, was responsible for maintaining the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), they added.

He fraudulently accessed the login credentials of the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) and siphoned off government funds, officials said.

The Vigilance Department said the embezzled amount, Rs 51.53 lakh, was systematically transferred to the accused’s personal bank account.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.