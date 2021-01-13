Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh saved her gym time and cycled way to her film set. Rakul posted a video on Instagram. In the clip she is seen cycling while someone is seen filming her from a car.

“Welll whAt m trying to say here is cycling on way to set time management.. 12kms,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul has started shooting for MayDay. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Angira Dhar, and it marks Ajay’s return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. The thriller is expected to release April 29, 2022.