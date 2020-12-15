Mumbai: Hindi film industry choreographer Remo D’souza is currently admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack. There was a panic on social media as soon as this news surfaced. Remo D’souza is now better and he is also recovering. Recently, a video of Remo D’souza is going viral on social media. This video has been shared by his wife Lizelle.

“DANCING WITH THE FEET IS ONE THING DANCING WITH THE HEART IS ANOTHER …… @remodsouza THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR THE PRAYERS AND BLESSINGS,” she wrote with her post.

In the video, Remo is seen dancing and only his legs are visible in the video. This video is going viral on the internet. This video has received 1,37,618 views so far. On seeing the video,many celebs commented and asked him to take care.

On hearing about Remo, many stars from the Hindi film industry came to meet him in the hospital. which include Dharmesh, Aamir Ali and Nora Fatehi.