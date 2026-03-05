Arjun Tendulkar, son of India great Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok March 5 in a private ceremony attended by family members and close friends from the cricket fraternity.

A video from the wedding that has gone viral on social media shows Arjun garlanding Saaniya before the couple embraced. Sachin Tendulkar was seen smiling and showering flowers on the newlyweds.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, got married to Saaniya Chandhok today in Mumbai.❤️ Congratulations to Arjun and Saaniya. Best wishes for a happy life together. 💐 pic.twitter.com/HhkU9is64F — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 5, 2026

Arjun, a domestic cricketer who represents Goa, is set to play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 after being bought for Rs 30 lakh at the auction. He has received congratulatory messages from fans and members of the cricket community.

Arjun and Saaniya had been in a relationship for several years after meeting through a mutual friend. They got engaged August 13, 2025, at a ceremony held at the Ghai family residence in Mumbai.

Saaniya is the founder of Mr Paws Pet and Spa, a pet care and grooming venture. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group.