Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has congratulated Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok after their wedding and wished the couple a happy married life.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a ceremony attended by several prominent personalities from the cricketing fraternity Thursday.

Raina shared a congratulatory message for the newly married couple and extended his greetings to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. The 39-year-old also shared a photo of the wedding on Instagram, in which the cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra was also seen posing with the newlyweds.

“Congratulations @arjuntendulkar24 & Sanya! Wishing you both a very happy married life! Congratulations, paji @sachintendulkar & Anjali bhabhi,” Raina wrote.

Other than Raina, big personalities in Indian cricket, including former India captain MS Dhoni, ex-head coach Rahul Dravid, legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad, among others, have blessed the couple on their special day.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Jay Shah also came to Mumbai to attend the wedding and give his blessings to the couple. He is expected to attend the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium Thursday evening.

Arjun and Saaniya previously got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2025, attended by close family members and friends.

Arjun’s Wedding festivities began earlier this week with a series of traditional ceremonies and celebrations. Pre-wedding events, including mehendi and sangeet functions, were held in Mumbai, with several former and current cricketers in attendance.

Arjun’s wife, Saaniya, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who comes from a prominent business family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. She has built a career in the pet-care and animal welfare sector and is known for her work as a veterinary technician and entrepreneur.