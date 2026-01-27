Fan culture in India is often driven by emotion, with admiration for celebrities sometimes leading to impulsive behaviour. Such moments can occasionally result in uncomfortable or unexpected situations.

A recent viral video shows former WWE wrestler ‘The Great Khali’, also known as Dalip Singh Rana, briefly pushing a fan, who approached him for a selfie at an airport. In the clip, Khali is seen walking through the terminal surrounded by fans and photographers when a man breaks from the crowd and moves close to him to take a selfie. Khali appears irritated and pushes the fan aside. The man then walks away smiling.

The video has circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users. Some criticised the fan for ignoring personal boundaries, while others questioned the need to approach celebrities in crowded public spaces. One user commented that people should avoid blocking someone’s path for selfies, while another questioned the obsession with taking pictures with public figures.

Khali, who stands over 7 feet tall, is a former World Heavyweight Champion and the first Indian wrestler to hold the title in WWE. Born in Himachal Pradesh, he joined WWE in 2006 and competed against stars such as The Undertaker and John Cena. He has also appeared on the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 4.’