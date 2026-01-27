Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has begun preparations for IPL 2026, with the franchise regularly sharing videos of his practice sessions. The clips have drawn strong engagement from fans, and one such video is now going viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions and trolling in the comments section.

In the video, Dhoni is seen practicing unconventionally. Unlike the usual T20 net sessions focused on big hits, the former CSK skipper is batting defensively. Social media users also noted that Dhoni appeared to be practicing with a red ball, adding to the curiosity.

A treat, every time he bats 🥳✨

Superfans, you know what time it is 🔜🦁#WhistlePodu

🎥 : Jharkhand cricket association pic.twitter.com/VY6okLqVVC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 26, 2026

The clip prompted a flurry of comments online. One user joked that Dhoni was preparing for a “T20 Test match,” while another questioned the effort, remarking, “Why put in so much effort just to face 2–3 deliveries?” Similar reactions followed, with fans and critics alike sharing their takes on Dhoni’s approach.

Why put in so much effort just to face 2–3 deliveries? — Faceless Fury (@FacelessFury25) January 26, 2026

In IPL 2025, Dhoni featured in 14 matches, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. He hit 12 fours and 12 sixes, with a highest score of an unbeaten 30.

Bro knows that im gonna play T20 into test matches so playing with red ball already 😂🤦🏻‍♂️💀 — Raghav Vashi (@vashi_raghav) January 27, 2026

Stil Dhoni Saab ets also doing dot balls ha 🤣🤣 — Shekhar Reddy (@Shekharreddy984) January 26, 2026

Idhar bhi tuk tuk. Abb to chakka mar de buddhe — Sourav 🐼 (@travel_food_fcb) January 27, 2026