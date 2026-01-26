Most viral videos either make you laugh or make your blood boil. But every once in a while, one comes along that delivers instant peace of mind.

One such video is now circulating on social media, showing how a group of self-styled “roadside Romeos” had their swagger deflated faster than a punctured tyre.

The clip begins with a group of young men riding bikes, shooting a selfie video with full confidence mode activated, loud mouths, cheap bravado, and zero shame. According to reports, they were openly teasing girls, clearly convinced that rules were optional and consequences were for others.

बदला ऐसा कि खानदान भी न पहचाने: रीलबाजों के सिर पर मध्य प्रदेश पुलिस ने चलाया ‘डिजाइनर’ उस्तरा! पुलिस ने आरोपियों की आधी मूंछ और आधे बाल मोड़कर पूरे शहर में घुमाया, दोनों छपरियों ने इंस्टाग्राम पर वायरल होने के लिए कॉलेज की छात्राओं को बोला था कंचा पीस pic.twitter.com/yAMpHqMpN6 — Ocean Jain (@ocjain4) January 24, 2026

Cut to the next scene, and the plot twist hits harder than expected.

The same Romeos are now in police custody, looking like scared house cats. No smirks, no attitude, just panic quietly written all over their faces.

The police, apparently not in the mood for lectures alone, decided on a memorable makeover. Half-shaved moustaches, shaved heads and a public walk of shame followed. The once camera-loving bikers are now paraded through the streets, eyes glued to the ground as curious onlookers stop to watch the spectacle.

The video, shared by Instagram user @ocjain4, has racked up millions of views. Netizens are having a field day.“Wow, what a lesson!” wrote one user. “Perfect example of instant karma,” said another.

Some even suggested stricter legal action so the embarrassment lasts longer than the haircut. Act like a hero on the road, and you might just end up famous, but not for the reasons you hoped.