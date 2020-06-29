Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has shared a video of herself jumping on a trampoline.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself jumping. In the clip, she is seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with blue jeans.

“I think there is a angel on my shoulder coming through the sunlight!” wrote Sunny, who is currently isolating in the US.

Last week, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared that she was glad to keep her kids away from people. The actress shared a motley of pictures of herself with her family, by the lake and while boating.

Sunny will next be seen in Veeramadevi and Koka Kola.