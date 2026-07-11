A viral video out of Nalasopara near Mumbai is all over social media right now, and it’s not for the tea.

The clip, shot by a passerby outside Nalasopara East railway station opposite Platform No. 4, shows a local tea vendor cleaning large metal kettles. The twist? He’s not using fresh water. He’s scooping up muddy, foul-smelling rainwater that’s collected right on the roadside and scrubbing his utensils in it.

The viral video is only a few seconds long, but it’s enough. You can see the brown water, the kettles, and the street around it. No filters. No edits. Just a monsoon puddle doubling as a dish sink.

Watch the viral video for yourself. It’s gross, it’s real, and it’s exactly why “street chai” is trending for all the wrong reasons today.

Nalasopara East is one of the busiest suburban stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Thousands of commuters pass through daily and grab chai from roadside stalls. That’s why the video blew up fast. People online are calling it a food safety red flag and asking how many cups were served from those same kettles.

Local residents say the timing makes it worse. It’s monsoon season, when waterborne illnesses spike. Doctors and commuters in the comments of the viral video are flagging risks like cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis if contaminated water touches utensils people drink from.

The vendor hasn’t commented yet, but the clip has already sparked outrage across platforms. Food safety groups, daily commuters and random tea lovers are all weighing in under the same viral video.