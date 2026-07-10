Looking for direction before starting your day? Your daily horoscope offers astrological insights into love, career, health and finances. See how today’s planetary alignments may influence your zodiac sign and the choices you make.

Aries: If your work has anything to do with money, today you will be busy counting your riches! If you’ve applied for a loan, it may be sanctioned today. Look for variety, says Ganesha, and you may find your day filled with smiles and whatnot.

Taurus: You will wake up feeling determined and decisive today, says Ganesha. Be careful as your rigid views may make you seem stubborn. You may not be willing to come halfway during a conflict and will make a habit of articulating your viewpoint. Tension at the workplace will eat through most of your time today, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: Even though it is for your own benefit, you will spend the day safeguarding the sentiments of others. Not too uncharacteristic, but unusual nonetheless. For most of the day, you will be away from your family, mostly on a trip for business or leisure purposes. Today, family takes a backseat and having a successful career will be the only thing on your mind.

Cancer: The workaholic Bull will have more on their plate than they can chew. They will be under so much work pressure that their otherwise robust shoulders may wilt under pressure. Ganesha advises you to take it easy and learn to say no. Also, this is just a temporary phase and as long as you stay cool, nothing can defeat you.

Leo: You might be the man of the house, but to make that house a home, you need a family. So keep that in mind, says Ganesha, and remember that your family is the foundation of your success. Make every possible effort to make your family’s roots stronger. The fruits of such efforts shall only be sweeter. It’s time to stop being stingy with giving credit. Appreciate what others do and it shall come back to you twofold. Similarly, Ganesha reminds, ‘Troubles shared are troubles halved!’

Virgo: Take up the gauntlet that promises to test your business acumen, especially in capital and finance. You are most likely to come up with out-of-the-box ideas to resolve issues, and Ganesha assures that this will work wonders.

Libra: There is a very strong possibility of major improvements in your public standing and image today. But it all depends so much upon your personal character, and, therefore, you must guard it zealously, even with your own life. Those who seek to malign or dent your reputation will be disappointed, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Today promises to be an exceptional day for those involved in business. With sheer brilliance, you will steer deals right to your doorstep and will display great finesse in negotiations and bartering. Bring out the leader in you and take charge when you introduce new products or market them in business, suggests Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Problems will push you in a corner today. But try resolving them as soon as possible. Expect delays in making final decisions. But as the day ends, expect fruitful results to come by, predicts Ganesha.

Capricorn: The most intimidating of ventures can prove successful if fortune favours you; you will be fortunate today, says Ganesha. Those of you dealing in stocks and shares can expect a profitable day ahead, but don’t forget to give credit to your spouse; it will be their luck working wonders for you.

Aquarius: Cooperative and supportive, your colleagues will help you improve your performance at work. Also, your creativity will win you praises from one and all, foretells Ganesha. The day will have a perfect end as you will spend quality time with your friends and family.

Pisces: You are going to be very emotional today. You will be able to express your love to your wife or other loved ones in a very unique and dramatic way. It is not a good day for putting forth marriage or love proposals, and if you do it could be disappointing. Ganesha says that professionally, you will be very successful in all tasks.