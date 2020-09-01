Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff has left his fans in awe by lifting a whopping 220 kilos of weight.

In a new Instagram video the actor has shared, he is seen doing deadlifts with 220 kilos.

Looking totally in shape in a black vest and black pants, Tiger seemed to be in the mood for some banter, too. He mentioned the weights were heavy!

“Excuse the war cries…that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift,” he wrote.

Tiger’s friends and colleagues were stunned seeing the video.

His rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani dropped clapping emojis, while Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff wrote: “Insane”.

Actor Sikandar Kher wrote: “Super.. next time try a bicep curl with that.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff’s beau Eban Hyam’s commented: “Beast mode”.

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh said: “O balley Shera.”

Tiger was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the Baaghi franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.