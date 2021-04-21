Mumbai: Maldives has become the best vacation destination for Hindi film stars amid COVID-19. As soon as they have free time, celebs fly to Maldives.

Following lockdown in Maharashtra, many stars have reached Maldives for a holiday. They have been spending quality time there and updating their social media accounts. At the moment, budding stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also in the Maldives.

Janhvi was already in Maldives. Meanwhile, Sara has also reached there a few days back. If reports are to be believed, both are staying in the same hotel. A video of both the young actresses is going viral. In video, the duo can be seen working out together. The two have become each other’s gym partner.

The two have taken social media by storm with the video. Fans cannot get enough to their chemistry and friendship. They are giving serious friendship goals. Usually, actresses don’t get along well and see each other as competitions.

But, the camaraderie of the two beauties is something to look out for.

Sara Ali Khan shared the video on Instagram with a caption that read, “Go with the flowS teady and slow 🧘‍♀️💪 Kick high- squat low 🏋️‍♀️. That’s how you’ll get the golden glow ✨ For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show.” Namrata responded to the video with multiple heart emojis. Fans soon asked them in comments section to work in a film together.

Apart from Sara and Janhvi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni are also in Maldives. All are sharing the picture of their vacation on social media.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped the Aanand L Rai movie Atrangi Re, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The actor was last seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No 1, which failed to impress the audience and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor last appeared in the horror-comedy Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Thakur. The actor has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in her kitty.