A CCTV viral video from a busy market area is doing the rounds on various social media platforms, showing a case of public abuse, but with a satisfying twist.

What started as an attack on a helpless woman ended in instant street justice when bystanders took matters into their own hands.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘I Post Forbidden Videos’.

Guy aggressively grabs a woman in public and gets what he deserves by some men passing by pic.twitter.com/zfl1Zi4vJn — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb2) March 23, 2025

The viral video opens with a young woman casually strolling through a crowded marketplace wearing narrow denim jeans and a grey t-shirt. She appears unaware that danger is lurking behind her. Suddenly, a man — clearly up to no good — starts following her, then picks up his pace before launching a vicious attack.

Out of nowhere, the man grabs the woman’s hair from behind and drags her forcefully, pulling her back as she struggles to break free. The assault unfolds in broad daylight, yet the crowd initially hesitates. Some bystanders even flee, leaving the victim completely helpless.

But when it seems like evil might prevail, the tables turn.

Within seconds, a group of brave men rush in like a pack of lions, confronting the abusive man. Without hesitation, they pounce on him and deliver a beating he will not forget. Fists fly, kicks land, and the abuser is floored as the mob delivers a ruthless dose of street justice.

Meanwhile, the woman finally manages to break free from his grip, regaining her composure and quickly leaving the scene. But her attacker is not so lucky. He is left at the mercy of an enraged crowd, who make sure he pays for his actions.

Social media users are cheering for the heroes who stepped up when it mattered most.

One comment read, “The world still have some hope.” (sic)

Another user wrote, “Good, there’s still some good men out here that will protect us women good” (sic)

With millions of views, this viral video is a reminder that justice does not always wait for the law; sometimes, the streets serve it first.

PNN