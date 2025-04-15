In Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, a petrol tanker turned turtle, disrupting traffic for nearly two hours. But instead of rushing to rescue the driver or alerting authorities, locals sprinted to the scene with plastic containers, ready to stock up like it was a fuel festival.

According to reports, the tanker was carrying around 20,000 liters of petrol and overturned due to a brake failure. The video of the incident, shared by IANS on its X handle, shows a crowd of enthusiastic “fuel collectors” scooping up spilled petrol as if it were liquid gold.

Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra: A 20,000-liter petrol tanker traveling overturned due to brake failure. The driver was injured. Crowds gathered to collect spilled fuel. Fire engines and police reached the scene. Traffic was blocked for nearly two hours pic.twitter.com/d8A1K1GTSh — IANS (@ians_india) April 15, 2025

With petrol scattered across the road, it looked more like a DIY gas station than an accident site. Eventually, the police and fire brigade arrived, cleared the mess, and restored traffic flow after nearly two hours of chaos and container clanking.

Surprisingly, or perhaps not, this isn’t the first time such a scene has played out. From chickens to liquor bottles to fish, roadside loot-fests seem to be the unofficial side hustle of accident-prone highways in India.