Nowadays, people jeopardize their lives to become overnight sensations on social media. They have turned blind in the race for a 30-second reel. Every day, reels of dangerous stunts on roads or railway tracks go viral on social media. A similar case has come to light from Odisha’s Boudh district, where three boys risked their lives to become famous. The video of this incident is also going viral.

According to reports, the minor boys performed the reel in Talupali village in Boudh district. In the video, one boy first lies down on the railway track and waits for the train to arrive. The second boy records the stunt on his mobile phone, while the third boy stands nearby, not directly involved in the stunt but giving instructions. Watch the viral video of the incident.

🚨 Dangerous stunt alert! Three minors in Odisha's Boudh district detained for filming a risky Instagram reel, with one lying on railway tracks as a train passed over. Thankfully, no injuries, but a serious wake-up call! 🚂 #SafetyFirst #SocialMediaRisks pic.twitter.com/nCn9Z4s1T0 — Veeru (@veeru_jat36) July 6, 2025

It can be seen further in the video that when the train passes, everyone celebrates. As soon as the video went viral, it caused a stir among the local people. The railway police took action against the boys.