If you thought Indian trains had a tough job, wait until you see this one. A viral video reportedly from Bangladesh is doing rounds online — and it’s equal parts terrifying and unbelievable.

The clip shows a train so overcrowded that not only are the coaches packed inside, but the roof is covered edge to edge with passengers. And we’re not talking about a few daring folks — there’s not even an inch of space left on top of the train.

Watch the viral video here:

As the train approaches a low overbridge, the people on the roof quickly duck down — some even lying flat — to avoid being hit. You can almost feel the collective gasp as they all dodge the concrete just in time.

The video has gone viral for obvious reasons. It’s raw, real, and deeply concerning. Many viewers commented on the risk people are willing to take just to travel, while others pointed out the lack of infrastructure and overcrowding that pushes people into such situations.

PNN