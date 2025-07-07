In Indian weddings, there is a ritual called Joota Chupai. During the ceremony, the bride’s family attempts to stealthily hide the groom’s shoes (joota) while he is busy with the wedding proceedings. But this time, in a viral video, it looks less like joota chupai and more like a full-blown shoe robbery.

The video shows a scene inside a marriage hall. As the camera pans, the groom is seen lying on the ground, surrounded by his family members. Two people are lying near his feet, trying their best to take off his shoes, while others laugh and joke. Some people are holding the groom as if he’s a bank robber, and removing his shoes is a top-secret mission.

It is said that this was all part of the traditional ‘Joota Chupai‘ ritual, where the groom’s shoes are stolen and a gift is demanded in exchange. But in this video, it looks more like a wrestling match than a wedding ritual.

The special moment comes after the shoes are finally removed. The groom gets up with a smile, and his family lovingly hugs him, fixes his hair, cleans his suit, and takes care of him. The entire atmosphere is filled with fun and laughter.

The video was shared from an Instagram account named @sgpranchi.

Social media users are reacting in different ways. One user wrote, “Rituals should be done with love, not force.” Another said, “Brother, this isn’t shoe theft, it’s shoe robbery!” While another joked, “You’re gone, son.”