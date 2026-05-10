By Anisha Khatun, OP

Mother’s Day often brings into focus the quiet, everyday negotiations that define motherhood. For celebrity mothers, those negotiations unfold under a far brighter spotlight. With demanding schedules, public expectations, and constant scrutiny, they are expected to excel both in public and at home—often at the same time. Yet behind the curated images on social media and public appearances lies a more complex reality: one of careful time management, emotional resilience, and a constant recalibration of priorities.

Many moms speak of the need to set boundaries—carving out non-negotiable family time, limiting work commitments, or choosing projects that allow them to stay close to their children. Others rely on strong support systems, from partners and extended family to professional childcare, to ensure that their responsibilities are met without compromise.

Increasingly, they are also using their platforms to challenge the notion of “having it all,” instead advocating for a more honest conversation about the pressures of working motherhood. In doing so, they are not just balancing two worlds; they are redefining what that balance looks like, offering a more nuanced and relatable narrative for mothers everywhere. As the world celebrates Mother’s Day today, Sunday POST reached out to a few celebrity mothers to share their journeys with us.

‘Motherhood taught me strength I didn’t know I had’

Jhilik Bhattacharjee, who made her Ollywood debut with Target and went on to star in several successful films like Akhire Akhire, Lekhu Lekhu Lekhi Deli, Jaga Hatare Pagha, Super Michhua and Agastya, reflects on how motherhood has redefined her life in the most profound ways. Now a mother to twin daughters, Jhilik speaks with warmth and depth about the emotional transformation the journey has brought her. “Being a mother to my twin daughters has doubled every smile, every challenge and every ounce of love. To all the mothers, and to my own little girls who made me one: Happy Mother’s Day. We grow together every day,” she shares.

For Jhilik, balancing a life in the public eye with the intimacy of family is not about choosing one over the other, but about finding harmony between the two. “Fame may shine brightly, but family is the gentle flame that warms the soul. I balance them by letting my heart be guided by love, celebrating the spotlight when it comes, but always returning to the embrace of those who know me simply as ‘me,’” she says, highlighting the quiet grounding force of her personal life.

Motherhood, she adds, has been nothing short of transformative. “It has been a profound awakening. It has taught me strength I didn’t know I had, patience I never imagined and a love so vast it reshapes my every day. I now see the world not just through my own eyes, but through the wonder, hopes and futures of my children.”

Speaking of the journey, she acknowledges both its beauty and its challenges. “My biggest joy is watching my children grow, with every smile, every discovery and every tiny triumph. And my greatest challenge is wanting to protect them, while knowing I must let them explore, stumble and find their own way.”

‘I want my son to embrace life in all its fullness’

Trupti Satpathy, a noted producer and the force behind Babushaan Films Private Limited, has carved a distinct space for herself in the Odia film industry. Formerly a teacher, she transitioned into production and earned widespread recognition with the success of Bou Buttu Bhuta, which went on to win the Best Odia Film award at the INCA Awards. Beyond her professional achievements, Trupti’s journey as a mother remains at the core of her identity.

Speaking about her priorities, she shares, “I believe fame is temporary, but family is always my priority and it will always remain so. Whether there is work or not, my family’s health comes first. I schedule my work around my family’s daily routine so they don’t miss out on anything in life. Even if I have meetings or commitments, I ensure my household responsibilities are taken care of before stepping out. I also plan my work according to my son’s classes so that both never clash.”

Motherhood, she says, has brought a profound transformation within her. “Until I became a mother, I was unaware of this feeling. My pregnancy was smooth, but when I realised my son needs me all the time, it struck me that my place in his life is irreplaceable. I may be replaced elsewhere, but never in his life. That thought changed me completely. I used to be chaotic while taking decisions, but now I think with clarity, keeping him in mind. Motherhood has made me more patient, calm and composed.”

Reflecting on the journey, she adds, “My biggest joy is watching him make mistakes and learn from them. I don’t want him to grow up fearful; I want him to embrace life in all its fullness. At the same time, my biggest challenge is leaving him behind for work. It fills me with guilt and even scolding him in frustration makes me feel deeply sad. I am still learning to overcome these emotions.”

‘Kids have been my greatest strength and support’

Anuradha Biswal stands as a trailblazer in Indian athletics, widely regarded as one of the first women from Odisha to represent the country at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Competing in the 4x100m relay, she carved her place in history, later setting a remarkable national record in the 100m hurdles in 2002, a feat that remained unbroken for two decades. Yet beyond her sporting milestones, Anuradha’s journey is deeply rooted in family and motherhood.

Reflecting on the pillars of her success, she says, “I equally balance my work and family, but most importantly, I look after my family because of their support I am here today. Their love and encouragement are the sole reasons behind my fame. My mother, Nibedita Biswal, has supported and motivated me since childhood, and I became an Olympian because of her. My husband, Paramanand Routray, has also been a constant source of strength and encouragement.”

Motherhood, for Anuradha, has been a blessing that reshaped her life while strengthening her resolve. “I am blessed with my two children, my daughter Anshika and my son Ryan. Many women feel they have to sacrifice their dreams after becoming mothers, but I was fortunate to return to the track. My husband encouraged me not to give up and my mother’s unwavering support made it possible.”

Her journey as a mother-athlete reflects both joy and determination. “Motherhood has sweetly impacted the second innings of my life. After my daughter Anshika was born, I made a comeback and competed in major international events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. My children have been my greatest strength and support.”

Grateful for the institutions and faith that sustained her, she adds, “I am thankful to my organisation Nalco, the Odisha Athletics Association and the Sports Department of the Government of Odisha for their support. Above all, I remain grateful to Lord Jagannath for his blessings.”