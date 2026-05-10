Paralakhemundi: Fresh reports of forced intrusion by Andhra Pradesh officials have surfaced once again in Gangabada panchayat under Rayagada block in Gajapati district, reigniting tensions along the border.

In response to the situation, Rayagada tehsil officials and the nodal officer for census operations in Gajapati district visited Manikapatana village Saturday and held discussions with residents. Gangabada panchayat, located along the Andhra border, has long witnessed recurring disputes and administrative tensions from the neighbouring state.

Within the past four days alone, two separate incidents of alleged interference in the ongoing census operations in the district have been reported. Officials from Odisha had conducted an enumeration in all 82 households of Manikapata May 6 and marked survey numbers on the walls of each house. Subsequently, officials from Andhra arrived in the village and painted over the Odisha survey markings with lime before writing Andhra survey numbers on 22 houses.

They also reportedly instructed villagers to participate in Andhra government programmes. Following the incident, a team led by Sub-Collector Anup Kumar Panda visited the village May 8 to assess the situation. The officials conducted an inquiry and once again marked the Odis ha survey numbers on those houses.

However, villagers alleged that Andhra officials returned Friday evening again and forcibly rewrote Andhra survey numbers on the same 22 houses. The officials also reportedly warned residents to cooperate with Andhra Pradesh authorities. The situation further escalated when a section of villagers supporting Andhra Pradesh allegedly created a confrontation with census staff and opposed the inclusion of their names in the Odisha survey records.

Rayagada additional tehsildar and Gajapati district nodal officer for census operations Sujit Pradhan again visited Manikapatana Saturday to review the prevailing situation and counsel residents.

Former sarpanch Harib andhu Karji and census employee Narasingha Nayak alleged that some villagers supporting Andhra were availing benefits from both Odisha and Andhra governments while refusing to participate in Odisha’s census exercise, thereby creating unrest in the area.

Sub-Collector Panda said legal action would be initiated against those who obstruct government work while simultaneously availing benefits from both state governments.