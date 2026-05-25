Sydney: Australian cricketer Travis Head’s wife, Jessica, has alleged that her social media feed has been flooded by abusive comments after her husband got embroiled in an on-field spat with Indian superstar Virat Kohli during an IPL match.

Head’s Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 55 runs in the game played in Hyderabad Friday last week.

Kohli and Head exchanged words during a confrontation before the former declined the traditional post-match handshake with the Australian.

Jessica said her social media accounts have been bombarded with abusive comments ever since.

“It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup,” Jessica told ‘The Adelaide Advertiser’, referring to the 2023 World Cup final in which Australia defeated India with Head playing a stellar knock of 137 that earned him the player of the match award in the six-wicket win.

“I woke up to my socials blasting… we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family,” she said.

Former India player Wasim Jaffer, on his youtube channel, said that Kohli should have shaken hands with Head.

“That thing should end on the ground. Then you have to shake hands and move on. You should not carry it,” he said.

“Kohli is an ambassador of the game…It was not right. He is too big a player to be doing this.”