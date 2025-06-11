In this era of the internet, people are mad to become popular, even risking their lives. Some have crossed all limits. Every day, there is a plethora of strange videos on social media in which people try to attract attention by performing stunts, dancing, or engaging in bizarre acts. In this context, a shocking video is rapidly going viral on social media, in which a woman wearing a sari and a veil is seen dancing with a buffalo. However, seeing this act, people got angry and started scolding her fiercely.

This video has been shared from an Instagram account named desijaatni3101. Many are making fun of it, while some are calling it vulgar and indecent. People say that such acts mock Indian culture and traditions. At the same time, one user wrote, “Where are you, God? What has happened to this culture?” Another user commented, “People have started doing anything for public attention.”

In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman in a sari is dancing with a buffalo wearing a veil. Seeing the woman’s dance, the poor buffalo also starts staring at her. Many viewers questioned the need to include the buffalo in such a spectacle. At the same time, several people have termed it animal abuse. Similarly, people are harshly criticizing the woman in the comment section.