A viral video shot inside Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has taken social media by storm — and not for the right reasons. The footage captures “a female passenger losing her temper over a baggage delay caused by a reported technical glitch.”

The now-viral video begins with the woman reportedly engaging in an altercation with airport staff near the baggage claim area, frustrated by a delay in luggage arrival.

Despite several other passengers waiting patiently, she has a dramatic outburst and knocks over a heavy barricade stand, eyewitnesses said. The sound of the metal crashing echoed across the terminal as onlookers gasped, with some even beginning to record the incident.

Eyewitnesses claim the woman was locked in a furious altercation with both airline staff and a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer. She reportedly demanded immediate delivery of her baggage. Officials at the scene repeatedly explained that the delay was due to a technical glitch, a situation beyond anyone’s immediate control. But the woman reportedly refused to calm down, insisting that she be given priority, the eyewitnesses said.

Airport security and ground staff attempted to defuse the situation, urging her to stay calm and reminding her that aggressive behaviour would only make matters worse. But the damage was already done, both in the terminal and online, the eyewitnesses added.

The viral video was captioned: “A scene of chaos unfolded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 earlier today after a female passenger lost her temper over a baggage delay caused by a reported technical glitch.” And with that, the internet had found its next trending topic.

Watch the viral video

“Getting panicked is not a solution. Need patience,” one user commented. “The baggage arrived 24 hours later? Even then, this kind of behaviour is unacceptable,” another user wrote.

In response, airport authorities issued a public statement appealing to travellers to remain patient during operational delays. “All passengers are assured that delayed luggage will be delivered as soon as possible. Cooperation is key during such disruptions,” the statement read.

While the identity of the woman remains unconfirmed and no comments have been obtained from her, the viral video has become a major talking point on the internet.

PNN