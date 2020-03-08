Jajpur: Water conservation and treatment has allegedly been hampered due to industrialization in Kalinganagar area in Jajpur. Water resources are more polluted than air here, a report said.

It was alleged that industries like Visa Steel, Jindal Stainless Steel and Brahmani Rivers Pellet Limits (BRPL) release effluents without treating it. The result is, polluted water mixing with water bodies has affected water quality and agriculture sector in the area.

Some conscious citizens had taken up the water pollution issue with NGT, but SPCB is allegedly trying to settle the issue with by preparing a fake report on the real situation.

Water pollution induced by industrial units is taking a toll on the health of people and agriculture. Some agriculture experts observed that if the water pollution was not contained, it will create crisis in the area in future.

Effluents released from Visa Steel reportedly pass through Anlapal, Balungabandhi, Rungurunga, Mangalur, Kharadi before mingling with Gandanala at Nuagan.

A report had earlier mentioned that some harmful chemical elements like cyanide and phenyl are present in the water that is released by industries in the area.

The SPCB had asked the company concerned to prepare an action plan for prevention of water pollution in 2015.

The SPCB member secretary in his letter- 2048/July/ 2015, had directed the firm to submit the action plan in 10 days.

However, the company has allegedly managed to suppress the issue. Harmful chemical-containing water from Visa Steel is still found flowing on a road in the area.

The BRPL had agreed with the state government March 15, 2007 while setting up its iron pelletisation plant in the area that it would comply with environmental guidelines.

Thereafter, the SPCB granted permission for the plant’s operation. The firm had agreed not to release a drop of its water outside.

The plant has been shifting its iron slurry though pipelines from Barbil to Kalinganagar. But its effluent water is leaked out of the slurry pipe. This water was earlier being released into the Mesco plant.

After Mesco plant was closed, this effluent is released outside though six underground pipes. About 500 cubic metre of effluents is released outside.

Protesting it, Kalinganagar Paribesa Surakhya Samiti has moved NGT in 2017. However, the SPCB and the BRPL authorities have allegedly been trying to delay the report to the NGT. Similarly, effluent water of Jindal Steel is released at Manpur bridge.

Regional officer of SPCB, Pramod Kumar Behera said that the water coming out of the plant is free of danger. It is released outside after treatment while steps will be taken to test effluent water before it is released outside in future, he added.