Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said that his government has adopted a transformational approach in its governance, keeping people at the forefront.

Speaking at the valedictory session of regional conference on replication of good governance practices, organised here, Patnaik said his government has rolled out ‘Mo Sarkar’ (my government) programme with direct random feedback from citizens who visit government institutions for various services to instil high professionalism and monitor the feedback from the citizens.

“The spirit behind ‘Mo Sarkar’ is that in a democracy — the citizens are supreme and their satisfaction of government service delivery must be taken seriously and used as a benchmark for initiating change. This has been welcomed by our people,” he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that good governance is ultimately the greatest tool of transformation and we all have a genuine responsibility to the people.

Elaborating his views on good governance, Patnaik said that good governance precisely includes building competency, aligning strategies with goals, being accountable, having a high-level of ethics and integrity, defining roles and responsibilities. And above all, he said, having a pro-people approach to all interventions.

He further said that Odisha has initiated a number of good governance practices and various e-governance projects including Odisha One portal and Odisha Right to Public Services Act to provide services to people within the stipulated time frame. E-Jana Sunani has also been rolled out to cater to the grievances of citizens anytime anywhere, he added.

Stating that this conference has played a major role in seamlessly exchanging unique ideas and best practices from across the country, he hoped that the constant picture of a digitised government envisioned, will definitely get into motion with the deliberations carried out in this forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for administrative reforms, public grievances & pension, Jitendra Singh, said that this initiative is directed towards a natural way of improving work culture.

Best practices in governance in different regions will be replicated in other regions that are suitable for a specific purpose, he said.

“With improvement of the system, grievance registration has improved significantly. We have to redress them to achieve maximum satisfaction among people,” Singh said.

Speaking on Odisha’s efforts on good governance, he appreciated digital initiatives such as OSWAS, Mo Sarkar, and Bhubaneswar Land Use Information System. “We will collaborate with the government of Odisha for its replication in other regions. We all have a common goal to serve people,” he added.