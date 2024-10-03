Bhubaneswar: Human beings are always dependent on nature, irrespective of the scale of development, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said during the inaugural session of ‘Earth Again Conclave’ being organised by ‘Sambad’ and ‘Kanak News’ here, Wednesday.

Yadav, who graced the conclave as its chief guest, said Earth has been facing three dangers— impact due to development activities, farmlands turning barren due to use to modern technology and deteriorating biodiversity. And it is harmful for the future generation, he added. “Be it oil, food, energy, medicine and cosmetics, we are always dependent on nature. However, in the process of development, we are damaging nature.

In fact, humans have destroyed around 50,000 species of flora and fauna. Hence, we need to take pledge for conserving nature,” the Union minister said. Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy said, “We have been advising all on environment protection. However, we must realise how much damage we are causing to the Mother Earth.” IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and Energy Swaraj Foundation founder Chetan Singh Solanki also highlighted ways to protect the environment. Among others, ‘Sambad’ Group Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and ‘Sambad’ & ‘Kanak News’ Editor Tanaya Patnaik were present.