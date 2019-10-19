Bhubaneswar: The fifth edition of ‘Odisha Wedding Expo’, presented by Chandi Bhandar and organised by Dreamz Creation, was inaugurated by Parmananda Mohapatra along with his grandson at a city hotel, Saturday.

Organisers estimated the footfall to be around 5,000.

The two-day expo is an attempt to offer the denizens a one-stop solution to their ultimate wedding preparation requirements. More than 45 stalls representing wedding consultants, furniture, wedding photographers, artificial jewellery to bridal jewellery stores, cosmetics to bridal trousseau, were hosted under one roof.

Orissa POST tried to fathom the excitement surrounding the expo and interacted with the visitors, stall managers and also foreign visitors.

Ella from Russia said, “Such fancy clothes with intricate designs, jewelleries, watches and moreover the decorations of the stalls are so alluring.” Can’t keep my eyes off even for a second, she exclaimed.

Valentino, a visitor from Switzerland, said, “Never in our country there has been such grandeur when it comes to weddings. But here we can witness the big fat Indian weddings’ ingredients. We are buying some Indian sarees.”

A boutique owner, Sudeshna, said, “It’s fascinating to witness such a huge crowd in the afternoon itself. My wedding collection which consists of Chanderi, Benarasee, Tussar, Madhubani and much more are already sold out.”

Santosh Pati whose marriage is on the cards said, “Today, I along with my parents have booked the venue here and the catering service as well. Thankfully I don’t have to hop around places and sweat in the heat to organise the biggest day of my life.”

It may be mentioned here that while Orissa POST and Dharitri are the media partners for the event, the expo is powered by Gunjan cards and co-sponsored by Susampark, an event and wedding planner. The expo is open from 11 AM to 9 PM.