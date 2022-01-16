Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for January 17-23

Aries

This week your relationships will require more understanding and attention to details so that there is no misunderstanding. You may have an urge to learn and explore new dimensions pertaining to your spiritual self. You may also get benefited from matters relating to inheritance. During this time, there is a possibility of loss of money, but at the same time some monetary benefit can be accrued from unexpected sources. Professionally, it is advised that you should not argue with your seniors as this can put you into great difficulty. Adopt a candid approach in your personal and professional life. Healthwise you can be a little stressed so try to involve yourself in yoga.

Tip of the week: Don’t have any hang-ups

Taurus

The opportunities you did not get in the past can be attained this week. This is a favourable time to start something new, be it business or partnership. Businesspeople will see profits and gains in business or through an existing partnership. However, it is advised to use your politeness and conversational abilities to gain new friends and collaborations. Personally, this period can be a little harsh as there can be temperamental issues between you and your spouse. Hence, it is advised to resolve all your matters amicably. Single natives can meet someone special. On the health front, get checked and take all due precautions.

Tip of the week: Resolve issues amicably

Gemini

This week, working professionals will perform well at work and gain benefits. There are strong indications of receiving support and getting promotion. Those of you in business should put on hold their plans of expansion. Instead, you should focus on consolidating your business. Relationship wise, everything will be smooth and at peace if proper communication is established, otherwise small misunderstandings can create arguments. The health of your spouse may bother you, so pay adequate attention. You will witness improvement in the deteriorating health of a family member, which will bring a sigh of relief.

Tip of the week: Consolidate your work

Cancer

This week, you are advised not to fall into unnecessary disputes as it can create rift within the household. Professionally, you will be able to showcase your skills and your efforts and hard work will be appreciated by the senior management. As a result, you can expect a promotion or a desired transfer. Some couples will get an opportunity to tie the knot. This period is favourable for students in order to focus on their goals and achieving them. Some students can expect to get positive news on moving abroad. Some of you can benefit from prudent investments pertaining to stocks. Married couples can expect to get news of entry of a new family member.

Tip of the week: Avoid unnecessary disputes

Leo

This week, there can be an increase in your expenses to some extent, and as a result you may have to face some problems on this account. Professionally, there may be some ups and downs. You need to put in extra effort to achieve desired results in your job. In personal life, your love life will flourish and you will see progress in your relationship. It is possible that your younger siblings can borrow some money from you this week. Your spouse will help you reconcile family matters which will prove to be beneficial. Students may face some difficulties in focusing on studies. On the health front, you may face some issues related to cold and cough.

Tip of the week: Control your expenses

Virgo

If any legal case related to land or property has been going on in the court with your relatives then it is likely to come in your favour this week. At the workplace, it is advised to complete tasks well before the deadline in order to make a good impression. There will be improvement in your communication skills. Financially, this week is likely to prove beneficial as you could receive some outstanding payment. But do not lose your judgement due to excitement, otherwise any new investment can lead to losses. Relationships will require your attention. You will need to share a greater workload with your spouse to manage tasks effectively.

Tip of the week: Set your own deadlines

Libra

This week, you will be adept in learning new professional skills which will help you grow in your career. However, businesspeople might face some obstacles in their deals. If you were thinking of making an investment, then hold on to such thoughts. There will be sweetness in your speech and you will be able to communicate clearly. Relationships will require some quality time to remain stable. Your children will perform better than your expectations which will make you proud. Your in-laws can experience some financial gain. It is advised to take care of your teeth and mouth and maintain proper hygiene.

Tip of the week: Learn new skills

Scorpio

This week, your communication skills will be impressive. You will remain friendly and caring which will reflect positively while handling tough situations both in personal and professional life. You will remain inquisitive and would like to explore new opportunities. Businesspeople indulging in trading will get profit. Your financial status will improve to a great extent as you will be able to save money. Relationships will be favourable and filled with happiness and love. This will be a favourable period for students as they will be able to concentrate more on their studies. As far as health is concerned, you will feel strong and healthy.

Tip of the week: Bank on your communication skills

Sagittarius

You should put things on hold for a while and should not start anything new or make investments. Focus more on enhancing your skill in developing yourself. Practice meditation and yoga during this period as that will help you relax and will give you a clear understanding of things. Professionally, your confidence can go down which can make you stressed and anxious. Students are likely to get success in exams. This week will help you to interact and get in touch with your relatives or friends, people with whom you meet occasionally. It is advised to take care of your health as you may have some problems related to eyes and skin.

Tip of the week: Do not start anything new

Capricorn

This week will be rewarding for all the hard work that you have been doing in the past. Those individuals whose business is associated with foreign countries and also the ones who are working with any MNC will get favourable results. However, it is advised to avoid any gaps in communication in your personal and professional life. Those natives who have been unemployed for a long time are likely to get the job of their choice. This will benefit them financially and they will be able to repay any outstanding loan. Those having a love affair, their relationship will improve, but married natives can experience minor disputes.

Tip of the week: Work on clearing liabilities

Aquarius

Your creativity and organizational skills will get enhanced and you will be able to fulfil the tasks with increased efficiency and productivity. Professionally, this will be a favourable week for you. Your seniors in your work will support you wholeheartedly. Finances will be stable and you can also invest in property. An old case which was in the court is likely to come in your favour because of your efforts. You will need to understand that sharing your strategy and plans in front of anyone can cause you to lose out on your goals and success. Peace and harmony will prevail in domestic life. Look after your mental health and avoid stress or anxiety.

Tip of the week: Don’t share your plans

Pisces

You need to put in all the efforts and hard work and stay consistent in your efforts to achieve desired results. Professionally, you will receive new job offers and financial benefits with an increase in your social status. Relationship wise, there will be bliss. Apart from this, you can also get financial help from siblings. The desire for higher education abroad will increase. Those associated with the profession of media, entertainment and glamour will get success. During this time, your inclination can move towards art, writing and acting. Healthwise, individuals can face some minor issues which can be temporary.

Tip of the week: Stay consistent

IANS