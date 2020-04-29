Kolkata: Announcing a series of relaxations amidst the Covid induced lockdown, the West Bengal government on Wednesday permitted resumption of private bus services from May 4 in the districts categories as green zones (where no corona positive cases have been detected).

Standalone tea stalls, as also shops selling books, stationary items, pan (betel leaves), electroearingnics goods, and providing mobile and battery charging facilities, are among the establishments which can now unroll their shutters, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after the meeting of a group of ministers.

“Private buses can now ply in green zones from Monday. But they can carry a maximum of 20 passengers, and can’t travel beyond the district’s boundary,” Banerjee told media persons at the state secretariat Nabanna.

However, the buses have to be sterilised very well, wearing of masks is mandatoty, and social distancing norms should be adhered to in toto, she added.

The vehicles have to take permission from the District Magistrates and Police Superintendents concerned before hitting the roads.

In Kolkata, taxi services are being allowed except in containment zones. But a maxium number of three passengers – one in the front seat, and two at the back – can travel in the taxis.

“If everything is ok, then the stand alone small shops can be opened in the localities. Those selling stationeries, books, paints, electronics goods, dealing with battery and mobile charging, hardware, laundry can be opened.

“Tea stalls, pan shops, can also open from May 4. But nobody can sit and chit chat in tea stalls. You can buy tea and drink at home,” said the Chief Minister.

The government also gave the nod to open iron and steel and construction units, on the condition they maintain the lockdown and Covid protocol and make arrangements for housing workers.

“Only standalone shops can open, those located in market complexes would remain closed. Similarly, hawker markets, shops on pavements cannot be opened now,” she said.

Selling of kendu leaves have also been permitted. “If they don’t find buyers, the government will buy the kendu leaves,” she said.

