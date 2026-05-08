Kolkata: A meeting of the BJP legislature party began in Kolkata Friday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to elect its leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal.

The meeting, being held at a city hotel, was attended by newly elected BJP MLAs, central observers and senior state leaders.

Adhikari, who had emerged as the face of the BJP’s campaign in Bengal, is widely seen as the frontrunner to the chief minister’s post after winning both Nandigram and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s bastion Bhabanipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata May 9.

PTI