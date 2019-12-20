Cuttack: Middle order star batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who is possibly the next big thing in West Indies cricket, is giving a tough time to Indian bowlers in the ongoing series. After his stupendous innings, Hetmyer has become the talk of the town.

Apart from his cricketing skills, Hetmyer’s personal and love life is also doing rounds amongst the cricket lovers. According to a report Hetmyer is in a relationship with a girl named Nirvani Umrao who is also from Guyana.

The couple is said to know each other from the childhood and the best part about the relationship is both the individuals love “cricket”.

When the matches start at 1:30 pm in India, the time in Guyana would be 4:00 am, but that does not stop Nirvani of missing a chance to catch Hetmyer in action.

The name and the photographs of the girl may draw her as an Indian origin girl and may raise many questions in our mind. It’s worth mentioning that Nirvani has her roots back to India. Guyana and Trinidad has over 40% Indian population who were taken to work on the Caribbean Islands by Britishers and the Portuguese before the world war.

Since then, her ancestors stayed in Guyana. The lovely couple has been giving major relationship goals with her PDA and Instagram pictures. Have a look at some of the stunning pictures of the couple.