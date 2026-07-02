New Delhi: Meta-backed messaging platform WhatsApp has clarified that its upcoming username feature will be optional and reiterated that several safeguards have been built in to prevent impersonation, scams and unwanted contact as it prepares for a wider rollout later this year.

The messaging platform addressed a series of frequently asked questions on microblogging platform X after concerns were raised over the feature, including by the government which has asked the company to defer its rollout in the country pending consultations.

The company said users will not be required to create a username and that existing Instagram and Facebook usernames, along with those of public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta Verified accounts, have been reserved so they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners.

It further dismissed claims circulating online that popular usernames could be reserved by anyone, saying only legitimate owners would be able to claim well-known public figure names and their variations.

Usernames are not yet available for messaging and when the feature is launched later this year, users will be shown details such as the sender’s country, whether the account is new and if they share common groups before deciding whether to respond to a message from an unknown user, according to WhatsApp.

Additionally, it noted that usernames cannot be searched like phone numbers, adding that users can enable an additional ‘username key’ that requires both the username and the key before someone can initiate contact.

Earlier, the government directed Kunal Shah-run WhatsApp to explain the username feature within three days and not launch it until consultations with the government were complete.

Moreover, the Centre had requested a detailed explanation from Meta regarding the new feature and directed the company to respond within three days.

The government has also asked Meta not to roll out the ‘usernames’ feature in India until consultations on the matter.

IANS