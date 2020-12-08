Mumbai: Sharmila Tagore, the beautiful actress wife of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi turns a year old. She has many memorable films to her credit. Sharmila was also known for her beauty as well as her b*ldness. Here is an anecdote related to her bikini shoot, which was quite famous.

After venturing into the film industry, Sharmila acted in many memorable films. One of those was An Evening in Paris. For the first time in this film, Sharmila did a bikini scene. She created a stir by giving bikini scenes in the film. Not only this, his move created a ruckus even in Parliament. Post the scene, Sharmila became the first actress to wear a bikini in Hindi film industry.

In 1968, another bikini shoot of Sharmila surfaced which she did for the glossy Filmfare magazine. Sharmila has an anecdote related to her bikini shoot. Actually, this is the time when he had an affair with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. In those days, her bikini scene in the film grabbed headlines everywhere.

There were big hoardings in Mumbai, where Sharmila was posing in bikini when one day Sharmila came to know that Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s mother was coming to Mumbai to meet her. Hearing this, Sharmila was tensed. More than meeting Mansoor’s mother, Sharmila was worried about what would happen if Mansoor’s mother saw her bikini hoardings. Will she reject them? Will she let her son Sharmila get married? Sharmila got very upset with all these questions.

Sharmila could not understand what to do. However, Mansoor had no objection to those bikini posters of Sharmila as he understood the needs of Sharmila’s profession. When Sharmila could not think of anything, she called the producer of that film and removed her bikini posters from everywhere in Mumbai. She made every possible effort to save her and Mansoor Ali Khan’s relationship and she was successful in doing so.

