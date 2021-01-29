Jaipur: He was a gangster on the run, but more importantly he was in love. It was this love that led to the arrest of the most-wanted gangster Vikram Gurjar alias Papla. Vikram Gujar was on the run ever since his daring filmy-style escape from police custody around 17 months ago. However, love prevented him from escaping from the long arm of law. He was arrested late Thursday night by Rajasthan police along with his ‘girlfriend’ from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

The manner in which his capture was planned and executed was pulsating like was his dramatic escape from Behror police station in September 2019. It was a true Bollywood style operation. His gang members fired indiscriminately with modern weapons, including AK-47 assault rifles, to free him and whisk him away.

Gurjar was carrying a reward of Rs 5,00,000 on his head. This time also he tried his level best to escape the police dragnet. He jumped off a building, but was not lucky this time. He sustained injuries in his hands and legs in the process and was arrested.

Rajasthan Director General of Police ML Lathar described the operation. “A special 26-member team of Jaipur Range officials, including commandos, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Siddhant Sharma was formed. Another backup team led by ASP Rajendra Singh Sisodia was stationed in Pune in Maharashtra,” he informed.

Sharma’s team stayed in Kolhapur for a week. They managed to trace the plush house in the city in which the criminal was holed up along with his girlfriend Jiyaussahar Sigligar of Satara. Important information was provided by the girl’s relative.

Finally, ASP Sharma zeroed in on Gurjar’s lair through videos and photographs of adjoining houses January 26. Accordingly, a strategy was planned for safe operation on ground zero to arrest the absconding criminal.

On the January 27-28 night, as per the plan, police officers and commandos led by ASP Sharma surrounded the building. Gurjar tried to escape by jumping off the building, but vigilant commandos caught hold of him.

The DGP said that the police teams will reach Jaipur along with Gurjar and his girlfriend who had sheltered him. Further action would be taken as per the rules, he added.

Interstate criminal Gurjar was arrested while he was travelling on a SUV September 5, 2019 during patrolling by a team of Bahrod police. A total of Rs 32 lakh seized from him.

Around 7.30am September 6, 2019, 8-10 armed miscreants from his gang reached Bahrod police station. They freed him from the lockup and fled. Since then 30 members of his gang have been arrested, all carried awards of Rs 50,000 on their heads.