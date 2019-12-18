Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez has revealed that Taylor Swift and her mother burst into tears after listening to the former’s comeback singles.

On KISS Breakfast, Gomez, who recently returned with her first new music since taking a break to focus on her health, spoke about her singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”, and what was Swift’s reaction when she played those new songs to her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I played some of it for Taylor … I’ll never forget when I did play the video for ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look At Her Now’ at her house with her parents. It was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade, and love her family as well.

“She played it and her and her mum just started crying. Just tears and tears … it wasn’t just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her.”

Gomez also shared how Swift and her family supported her through her thick and thin.

“It was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things – the abuse, the emotional chaos. It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief. To see her and her mum feel that way, it was very sweet,” she added.