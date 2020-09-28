Bhubaneswar: Pressure to perform well in examinations always makes students feel a bit worried. A few of them also get depressed and it often affects their mental wellbeing. While exam time is not at all easy for the students, remaining cutoff from the friends due to pandemic has only added to their woes. However, it is extremely important for the young minds to stay cool and collected during this period.

In a bid to calm their nerves, the management of city-based SAI International School is encouraging its students to take help of music to overcome the exam stress. Everyone knows that music is a great stress buster and playing musical instruments always helps relieve pressure and enhance concentration level, say authorities.

Many students of this school, under the guidance of Himansu Sekhar Swain, HOD Music Department, are either playing instruments or listening to the music to calm their nerves.

“Music can lift one’s mood and ward off stress. So, we encourage our students to play instruments like flute, violin, keyboard, guitar, tabla and drums. There are some students who prefer to listen to music such as traditional Hindustani classical, Western music or folk songs to relax,” said the teacher.

Bijay Kumar Sahoo, the founder of the school, said, “Exam stress often affects the creativity of a student adversely. Therefore, it is important to instill confidence in them.” He went to add that this half-yearly exam is just an assessment which helps students to analyse their level of preparedness so that they can perform better in their finals. So, taking aid of music during this period is a great way to overcome anxiety, he said.

Saikiran Tripathy, a Class VII student said, “Playing tabla has helped me bring down my stress level ahead of the examination. Besides, it has made me more disciplined and I am confident of doing well in the test.”

The students of SAI International School from Class IV to XII are appearing their half-yearly test online which will be over by October 5.