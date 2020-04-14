New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Tuesday sought to assure people of her party’s support amid the corona-led crisis and expressed confidence that with a strong morale, the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon.

In a video message released by the party, the Congress president urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations, saying it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone’s support.

The message by the Congress president came shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address the nation to chart out the next course of action after the 21-day lockdown, which is to end Tuesday midnight.

Gandhi also thanked people for maintaining peace and patience while staying indoors and adhering to the lockdown stipulations.

“Today, when the country is fighting such a big battle, every Congress worker understands his responsibility and is always ready to help every warrior in this fight.

“Anyone can ask for our support at the state level or at the central control room and every Congress worker will support you,” she said.

The Congress chief also sought to assure people of her party’s support in fighting the anti-corona battle in these trying times. “I assure you that whether the Congress party is in power or in opposition, we will stand by you anywhere in this battle. I am confident that, with a high morale, we will emerge from this crisis very soon. You stay at home and be safe,” she said in her video message in Hindi.

“Today, your support in dealing with the crisis due to coronavirus is no less patriotism. The country is able to fight this virus only because of your help and support. I do not have words to thank you,” she said.

Gandhi told countrymen that our warriors are working hard, day and night, in helping fight this battle and win over it, despite the shortage of personal protection equipment.

These warriors, she said, include doctors, health workers and NGOs. Sanitation workers, police personnel and government officers too are working hard and round the clock to control the deadly virus, she added.

“This fight will weaken without your support, and we should not allow this to happen.

“At some place, I hear reports about ill-treatment meted out to doctors. This is wrong. Our culture and tradition does not allow this and we should support them,” she said.

She also lauded the work done by some people at individual level in supporting the poor in providing them food, ration and sanitisers.

“Every Indian is unitedly fighting this battle and fulfilling his or her duty,” she said.

