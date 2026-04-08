Washington: The White House Wednesday said “nothing is final” over plans for in-person talks over Iran.

In response to questions about whether US Vice President JD Vance would be participating in US-Iran talks expected to be held later this week in Pakistan, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, “There are discussions about in person talks, but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House.”

The vice president is in Hungary, where he was supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of upcoming elections.